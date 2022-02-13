Iran-Oman trade valume increased by 40% in 10 months

Referring to the 19th session of the Iran-Oman Joint Commission which was chaired by the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin, Ali Najafi said that the Iranian embassy is open to all Iranian and Omani businessmen and investors.

More than half of the daily meetings of the embassy are dedicated to meeting and exchanging views with Iranian and Omani economic activists, the envoy added.

According to the envoy, powerful Iranian companies can invest and cooperate in sectors such as industry, mining, fisheries, tourism, information technology, and infrastructure and logistics within the framework of Oman Vision 2040 Preliminary Vision Document.

Saying that tourism is one of the important areas for the development of relations between Iran and Oman, Najafi attached great importance to organizing companies active in the field of tourism, especially health tourism.

The volume of trade between the two countries in the first ten months of the Iranian year has increased by more than 40%, elsewhere in his remarks, he said, adding that Iran's exports to Oman also witness the growth of 70% during this period.

