May 28, 2022, 7:30 PM

Omani FM:

Muscat not to join tie normalization agreements with Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Omani Foreign Minister stressed that Muscat will never join any agreement on the normalization of relations with Tel Aviv.

Oman was the first Persian Gulf state to support peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis since the signing of the Camp David Accords in 1979, Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of Oman said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro.

However, the Omani foreign minister stressed that Muscat would not join the Abraham Accords (normalization of relations with the Zionist regime), because the country prefers initiatives that support the Palestinian people.

Regarding the talks on the Iranian nuclear deal known as JCPOA, Al-Busaidi did not confirm the existence of secret negotiations between Muscat, Tehran, and Washington.

However, he stressed that reaching a new agreement will be in the interest of the West Asian region and the world.

