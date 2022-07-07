Deputy FM Bagheri Kani departs for Oman for bilateral talks

Iranian Embassy in Oman announced that Ali Bagheri Kani departed for Omani capital of Muscat in order to hold talks with Omani officials.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi held a telephone conversation on July 04 to discuss bilateral and regional ties.

During the phone talk, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized on deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Iran’s top diplomat also stressed the need to pursue implementation of agreements made between the two countries during visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the Sultanate of Oman.

Iranian foreign minister evaluated the key role of Oman in regional developments ‘important’ and appreciated efforts of this country in establishing peace and stability and cooperation in the region especially efforts of this country in Yemen issue.

