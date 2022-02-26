Saudis claim shot down Yemeni drone

According to Saudi state television, the downed drone did not cause any casualties or property damage.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as the aggression and blockade on Yemen continue.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have carried out several important operations against major targets in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, inflicting heavy losses on the aggressors.

