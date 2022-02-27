US presence hinders peace, stability in Syria: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani blamed the US for its political and field movements to arm, train and lead terrorist groups in Syria.

Explaining the destructive role of the United States in creating regional and global crises aimed at dominating the world and looting their resources, Shamkhani said that the presence of the US in Syria which has been done with the same goal is the biggest obstacle for achieving peace and stability in the country.

He described the spread of terrorism, insecurity, and ethnic change with separatist goals as the main strategies of the hegemonic powers in Syria, saying, "Unfortunately, some of Syria's neighbors are playing in the playground laid by the enemies against stability and security in the region."

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Syria, the Iranian top security official stressed the need to adopt appropriate solutions to facilitate and accelerate the implementation of the Tehran-Damascus agreements, especially in the economic field.

Mamlouk, for his part, admired Iran for fighting against US terrorism and emphasized the continuation of Tehran-Damascus cooperation.

Referring to the significant economic opportunities for joint cooperation between Iran and Syria in various fields, Mamlouk stated that the presence of Iranian companies and economic activists in Syria, as well as the continuation of joint cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, create lasting benefits to both countries.

