Iran’s oil min. leaves Tehran for Doha to attend GECF Summit

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – In order to accompany Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatari capital Doha slated on Monday, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji left Tehran for Doha to attend 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Sunday morning.

According to the scheduled program, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and high-ranking delegation will visit Qatari capital Doha on Monday and bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

GECF member states hold 44 percent of gas production in the world, 67 percent of gas reserves, 64 percent of gas transfer share with pipeline and 66 percent of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) trade in the global level.

The countries including Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela are main members of GECF and countries of the Netherlands, Norway, Iraq, Oman, Peru, Republic of Azerbaijan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as observer members of the Forum.

