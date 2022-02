This is the first visit of the Omani foreign minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi to Tehran after Amir-Abdollahian's assumed the Iranian Foreign Ministry last summer.

The visit by the Omani top diplomat comes after the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Oman and meeting with his Omani counterpart in Muscat.

FM Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Qatar with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi yesterday and met with his Qatari counterpart in Doha earlier today.

