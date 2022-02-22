Iran has high capacity to supply gas to neighbors, Europe

Speaking on the sidelines of 6th Summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, Iranian Minister of Oil Javad Owji stated, “During the sixth GECF summit, Iran has repeatedly announced that it has enjoyed necessary capacity to supply gas to neighboring countries and even Europe."

Despite high domestic consumption and gas exports, many of the country's gas fields have so far remained untapped and good exploration has been made in recent years, Owji emphasized.

Referring to the signing and sealing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the development of oil and gas fields, rehabilitation of oil and gas refineries and export of technical and engineering services, the oil minister stated that other MoUs will be signed with some other GECF members.

Considering Iran's high capacity in the field of expert human capital and the most experienced manpower, fortunately, Islamic Republic of Iran is pioneering in the fields of exploration, producing, refining and transferring petroleum products in world’s oil industry, he continued.

The minister also pointed to the high capacity of Iran's gas resources and said, "During the 6th GECF Summit, we repeatedly stated that Iran has the necessary capacity to supply gas to neighboring countries and Europe. We hope to increase our 2% share in the world gas market in the coming years.”

