Iran oil min. holds meeting with GECF Secretary-General

On the Sidelines of the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji held meetings with the Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohammed Hamil and the Energy ministers of Algeria, Venezuela, Qatar, and Nigeria.

During the bilateral and multilateral talks, different cooperation areas were discussed including gas swaps, technology transfer, technical knowledge, investment in oil and gas fields.

Severa documents and agreements have also been prepared which will be signed in the presence of the Iranian President.

Iran is one of the world's largest gas producers and one of the founders of GECF and has served as its secretary-general for two rounds.

In order to accompany Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the Qatari capital Doha slated on Monday, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji left Tehran for Doha to attend the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Sunday morning.

MP/IRN84657269