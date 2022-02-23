Raeisi’s visit to Qatar step towards neutralizing sanctions

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Wednesday, Zohreh Elahian said that Iran has announced the policy of promoting its relations with neighboring states, the issue of which is followed up by government officials in the current administration of President Raeisi seriously.

Unfortunately, “we are witnessing the sabotage of European countries and the United States in the course of negotiations which is ongoing in Vienna so that they do not have the necessary cooperation and collaboration with Iran in line with meeting demands of Iranian people on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions," she noted.

The fact is that neutralizing sanctions will happen in the light of interacting with neighboring states and strengthening economic relations with these countries, the lawmaker added.

Iran, according to its announced positions, does not always seek confrontation and cutting relations with any country in the world and always welcomes establishing relations with various countries, especially neighboring countries, she said.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Elahian pointed to Iran’s amicable relations with neighboring countries including Qatar and stated that Iran can establish very good interaction with Qatar in the energy, oil and gas sectors.

Strengthening economic diplomacy is of the most important priorities of the Establishment which is seriously followed up in the current administration, she reiterated.

MA/5431050