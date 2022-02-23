  1. Economy
Iranian Minister holds meeting with Qatari officials

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – On the sidelines of the 6th GECF Summit, the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin held meetings with the Qatari bank managers and members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce.

New strategies for promoting trade and identifying new capacities for mutual cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

Fatemi Amin also met with his Qatari counterpart and discussed the importance of promoting trade and economic exchanges using the common capacities and potentials of the two countries with him.

The Iranian Minister accompanied the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on his visit to Doha to make the necessary consultations and plans for the development of trade cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

During the visit, Iran and Qatar signed an agreement to establish a trade development center and a joint export terminal.

