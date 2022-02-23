Iranian Minister holds meeting with Qatari officials

New strategies for promoting trade and identifying new capacities for mutual cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

Fatemi Amin also met with his Qatari counterpart and discussed the importance of promoting trade and economic exchanges using the common capacities and potentials of the two countries with him.

The Iranian Minister accompanied the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on his visit to Doha to make the necessary consultations and plans for the development of trade cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

During the visit, Iran and Qatar signed an agreement to establish a trade development center and a joint export terminal.

