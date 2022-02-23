Iran, Iraq to expand energy cooperation

The Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed increasing Iran's gas exports to Iraq, as well as paying Iraq's gas debt to Iran.

The two sides also discussed the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of energy.

In order to accompany Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the Qatari capital Doha slated on Monday, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji left Tehran for Doha to attend the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Sunday morning.

During his visit to Doha, Owji held intensive talks with his counterparts and signed a memorandum of understanding with Venezuela.

MP/ISN1400120403413