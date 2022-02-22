Iran, Venezuela ink MoU to expand bilateral coop.

The MoU was inked by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasenci on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit which is underway in the Qatari capital Doha.

Earlier on Monday, Owji met and held talks with Plasencia and stressed for the continuation of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen cooperation in all areas that contribute to the creation of new economic areas for the development and progress of the people.

The cooperation agreement was signed and sealed in the presence of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the field of exporting technical and engineering services, transferring technical know-how and knowledge, presenting quality training services, training manpower and cooperating in the sector of developing oil refining industry.

