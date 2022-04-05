Iraq direly needs Iranian gas for years: electricity min.

He acknowledged that the cost of connecting Iraq's electricity grid to the Persian Gulf littoral states is very high.

"We do not agree with tariffs set by Persian Gulf littoral states. Iranian gas is suitable and logical for Iraq and its price is acceptable, so Iraq needs Iranian gas for years,” the minister emphasized.

Most Iraqi power plants rely on Iranian gas and energy, Karim continued.

Back in March, Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed increasing Iran's gas exports to Iraq and "paying off Iraq's gas debt to Iran."

Recently, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the Qatari capital of Doha to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

In mid-March, the Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that three Iraqi ministers will visit Iran with the aim of resuming gas injection and supplying the Iraqi energy network.

