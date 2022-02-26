Iran foreign trade increases in first 11 months

"Foroud Asgari", the deputy head of the Iranian customs administration (IRICA) said on Saturday that the weight of goods exchanged between Iran and the foreign countries during the first 11 months since the start of this Iranian year of 1400 (starting on March 21, 2021)was 149.4 million tons, which indicated a 12% increase compared to the first 11 months of last year.

"Of the 149.4 million tons, 112.6 million tons of goods worth 43.5 billion US dollars were the share of exported goods, showing a growth of 10% in weight and 40% in value."

"During the period, 36.7 million tons of goods worth 46.5 billion US dollars were imported to Iran from different countries, indicating 19% in weight and 36% in value compared to the same period last year.

Asgari pointed out that basic goods that were imported to meet Iranian people's demands included inputs, production machinery, medicine and medical equipment and basic goods.

