  1. Technology
Feb 21, 2022, 7:29 PM

Iran's Barkat vaccine goes through WHO approval process

Iran's Barkat vaccine goes through WHO approval process

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – As the only anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the Middle East region, the Iranian manufactured Cov Iran Barakat vaccine is going through the approval process of the World Health Organization to joint the club of approved vaccines.

Recently, a list of vaccine review status was published by the World Health Organization in which COVIran Barekat could be seen.

According to WHO list, the Barakat vaccine has passed one stage in the approval process.

If approved, Barakat would become the only anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the Middle East region that has been granted the approval of the WHO.

Meanwhile, it is the only vaccine in the region that WHO has accepted to go through its approval process.

Barakat is just one of several ant-Covid vaccines being manufactured in Iran.

COVIran Barekat is developed in Iran by Shifa Pharmed Industrial Group.

KI

News Code 184162
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184162/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News