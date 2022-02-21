Iran's Barkat vaccine goes through WHO approval process

Recently, a list of vaccine review status was published by the World Health Organization in which COVIran Barekat could be seen.

According to WHO list, the Barakat vaccine has passed one stage in the approval process.

If approved, Barakat would become the only anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the Middle East region that has been granted the approval of the WHO.

Meanwhile, it is the only vaccine in the region that WHO has accepted to go through its approval process.

Barakat is just one of several ant-Covid vaccines being manufactured in Iran.

COVIran Barekat is developed in Iran by Shifa Pharmed Industrial Group.

KI