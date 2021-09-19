Iran witnessing 'gradual' decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths

"Fortunately, in recent days, we are witnessing a decreasing trend in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths", the head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Although this decreasing trend is not the same in some provinces, the situation in some provinces is more stable now, ‪Mohammad Mehdi Gouya added.

"Currently, the western provinces of the country are facing the greatest challenge of the disease, which needs to be controlled more carefully," he added.

Earlier, Bahram Einollahi, the minister of health said that vaccinating teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 is due to start today.

“The locally manufactured "Noura" vaccine will receive its permit to be used in the general vaccination when its 3rd clinical phase ends and the general vaccination of the Iranian population will finish in the middle of winter,” the minister has already said.

Iran is using a mixture of Iranian-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.

So far, two Iranian vaccines of "CovIran Barakat" and " Razi Cov Pars" have joined the campaign while some other vaccines such as Noura are going through their clinical phases.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Saturday, 12,847 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 355 people have lost their lives since Friday which showed a decline in comparison to the figures last week.

