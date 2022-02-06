Leader received booster dose of Iranian Covid-19 vaccine

Speaking to Iranian Health Channell on Sunday, Dr Alireza Marandi, the head of the personal medical team of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Leader has received the third dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Marandi said that the Leader has received the Iranian-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine called Cov-Iran Barakat as his first and second doses.

Ayatollah Khamenei had received the second dose of Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine "COV-Iran Barakat" on July 23rd, 2021.

The head of the personal medical team of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran further urged the Iranians to receive the Covid boosters as the cases of the Omicron variant of the disease are increasing rapidly in Iran.

KI