Preparations made for reopening schools, resuming businesses

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Covid-19 on Thursday during which he hailed the efforts made in the country by different sections in the fight against the pandemic.

Raeisi said that four steps have been taken so far in the campaign against the pandemic which include locally manufacturing vaccines; accelerated imports of vaccines; stepped-up vaccination campaign; and smart and targeted restrictions.

The president said that after taking the four steps successfully, now it is time to take the fifth step which is re-opening educational centers as well as resuming economic activities with replacing unnecessary restrictions with targeted and smart ones.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health ministry on Thursday, nearly 33 million doses of Cvodi-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran so far, with more than 11 million people out of the 82 million total population have been fully vaccinated.

Iran is using a mixture of Iranian-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.

Fakhra vaccine made by the Iranian defense ministry joined the two other Iranian-made vaccines of "Cov Iran Barakat" and " Razi Cov Pars" in the national vaccination campaign earlier today.

KI/3855030; 5300763