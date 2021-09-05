  1. Iran
President Raeisi receives 2nd dose of Barakat vaccine

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi received the second dose of locally manufactured vaccine Cov Iran Barakat on Sunday.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi received the first dose of the locally manufactured vaccine "Cov Iran Barakat" last month on Sunday, August 8.

High-ranking Iranian officials such as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution have been injected with the locally-produced Barakat vaccines as a sign of support for domestic prodution.

Iran is using a mixture of locally-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its general vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 23 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Iran so far, the latest figures show.

