Health minister predicts end of pandemic in Iran in winter

"The Fajr decade, God willing, will be the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, and by the Fajr decade, both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and booster doses will be injected," the Health Minister Ainullahi said on Tuesday on a visit to the Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences in Tehran.

The Fajr decade (1 and 11 February) is a ten-day celebration of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979.

Einollahi said that the locally manufactured "Noura" vaccine will receive its permit to be used in the general vaccination when its 3rd clinical phase ends.

Iran is using a mixture of Iranian-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.

So far two Iranian vaccines of "Cov Iran Barakat" and " Razi Cov Pars" have joined the campaign while some other vaccines including Noura are going through their clinical phases.

