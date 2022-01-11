Iran joins club of countries producing Omicron rapid test kit

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Dr. Sajjad Moraveji, CEO of Salamat Electronic Barakat Knowledge-based Company said that Iran is among rare countries in the world that managed to produce Omicron rapid test detection kit.

Presently, these kits are designed to identify new strains of COVID-19, and can detect other strains of coronavirus as well, he added.

It is possible to identify a new species of COVID-19 in 15 minutes with the help of these kits, he said, adding, “After testing, the barcode of the kit, patient's national code, sampling national code and date and place of sampling are digitally registered and then, infection of people with Omicron is traced intelligently."

Stating that Omicron rapid detection kit has been produced with the technical knowledge and know-how of expert domestic engineers, he added, “This technological product logical product has presently hit the domestic market.”

This kit has 92% accuracy and 98% sensitivity, which shows the very high accuracy of this Iranian product, Moraveji emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he put the daily production capacity of this kit at about 200 and stated that the company enjoys a high capacity to increase its production if needed.

MA/IRN84608060