Iran, Nicaragua ink coop. agreement in pharmaceutical field

Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked in March 2022 between Iran’s Barakat Pharmaceutical Company and Nicaraguan Embassy to Tehran and in the wake of visit of a delegation from Barakat Group, headed by Dr. Akbar Barandegi CEO of the Group in July 2022, an official cooperation agreement was inked between Barakat Pharmaceutical Group and Nicaraguan CRUZ AZUL Company.

Under the contract, which was concluded at the venue of Barakat Pharmaceutical Group in the presence of Nicaraguan Ambassador to Iran and Iranian Envoy to Nicaragua Dr. Salehi through videoconference, all the requirements of Nicaragua in the field of medicines and medical equipment that can be supplied in Iran would be provided by Barakat Pharmaceutical Group.

According to this contract, Barakat Pharmaceutical Group will provide all requests of Nicaragua in the aforementioned two fields, otherwise, this country would supply its need from other domestic Iranian companies.

