1st batch of COV-Iran Barakat vaccine arrives in Nicaragua

Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between Iran and Nicaragua for exporting the COV-Iran Barakat vaccine to Latin America, the Vice President of Nicaragua announced that the first shipment containing 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Iranian Barakat Company, affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) reached Nicaragua.

These vaccines were delivered to the health officials of the country in the presence of Iran Ambassador to Nicaragua Majid Salehi and Health Minister of Nicaragua Martha Reyes Alvarez.

Nicaraguan officials hope to vaccinate the people of the country against Covid-19. Presently, about 93% of Nicaraguan people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 85% of people in this country have received the full vaccination scheme.

The ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sending the “COV-Iran Barakat” vaccine to Nicaragua was held on March 17, 2022, in the presence of managers of the pharmaceutical group of Barakat Company, the Nicaraguan envoy to Iran and representatives of ministries of health and foreign affairs.

