In the presence of the Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi, the final phase of the largest vaccine factory in West of Asia, as well as the production of 60 million doses of COVIran Barekat vaccine, was put into operation in Barakat Pharmaceutical Industrial Town located in Alborz province.

Barakat is the first ant-Covid vaccine manufactured in Iran.

COVIran Barekat is developed in Iran by Shifa Pharmed Industrial Group.

