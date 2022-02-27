Unilateral sanctions on Iran obstacle to contain COVID-19

Speaking at a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly virtually, held on Sunday in the field of accelerating the process of comprehensive and universal vaccination, Bahram Einollahi said that the world has been grappling with an unprecedented situation over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Although tangible progresses have been made in overcoming this multiple virus, governments and people around the world are still suffering from its multifaceted consequences, he emphasized.

Scientific efforts in production of COVID-19 vaccines are the key to saving human lives but unfair distribution of the vaccine and lack of transparency of manufacturers of the vaccine have been considered as one of the main reasons for incomplete achievements taken in this regard, Bahram Einollahi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian health minister pointed to the unilateral and oppressive US sanctions and stated that unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against the country is a serious obstacle to realize country’s inalienable right to access necessary tools for containing and defeating COVID-19.

As one of the countries producing COVID-19 vaccine, Islamic Republic of Iran expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to facilitate and expedite the registration process for receiving Emergency Use Listing Procedure (EUL).

