Raeisi highlights conditions for an agreement in Vienna

"Any agreement in Vienna must contain the removal of sanctions, valid guarantees, and the end of political issues and claims," President Ebrahim Raeisi told his French counterpart on Saturday.

Speaking on Saturday with the French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Saturday, the Iranian president said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has made constructive proposals during the negotiations and has mulled over the proposals put forward by the other parties to the negotiations on the basis of their compatibility with the interests of the Iranian people."

Iran ready to reach good agreement in Vienna: Amir-Abdollahian in MSC

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Saturday that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reach a good agreement in Vienna if the other side makes the needed political decision.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

The full text of speech delivered by the top Iranian diplomat at the MSC is as follows,

Planning underway for $1bn trade with Qatar: TPOI chief

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that $1 billion trade with neighboring country of Qatar is on Iran's agenda.

Alireza Peyman-Pak, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran said on Saturday with regards to the upcoming visit of Iranian President to Qatar and said, “Participating in Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and holding bilateral talks with senior Qatari officials have been cited as the two main aims behind upcoming visit of Iranian President Raeisi to Qatar.”

Azerbaijan prioritized in Iran's foreign policy: governor

The governor of East Azarbaijan said that good neighborliness and serious will to develop relations between Iran and Azerbaijan is quite evident, adding the Republic of Azerbaijan is a top priority in Iran's foreign policy.

Governor of East Azarbaijan Abedin Khorram made the comments in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran on Saturday.

'Damavand' destroyer to become operational soon: cmdr.

The commander of Iranian navy said the modernization of naval fleet will continue, adding that the domestically-made Damavand destroyer will become operational soon.

"We have made great achievements in the field of the naval fleet, navigation, vessels and submarine as well as in the fields of equipment and weapons," Admiral Irani told reporters on Saturday.

He pointed to the increase in the range of naval weapons and added, "In the missile field, we have increased the range. In the subsurface field, torpedoes have increased both accuracy and range. All this equipment has joined the naval fleet after completing the testing process."

Iran calls for intl support for Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called on the international community and organizations to fulfill their legal and humanitarian obligations in support of residents in Sheikh Jarrah.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the racist acts of the Zionist regime in forcing the Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian residents to leave their homes.

Delkhani grabs gold medal at Danklov Western wrestling comp.

Iranian western wrestler Meysam Delkhani won a gold medal in the western wrestling competitions of the Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup.

The international freestyle and western wrestling competitions of Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup is being held from February 19 to March 1 in Valiko Tarnovo.

In the 79 kg weight category, Meysam Delkhani grabbed a gold medal. Alireza Abdoli in the 72 kg weight category and Alireza Mohammadi in the 82 kg weight category each won a bronze medal in western wrestling competitions.

