Iran rejects report on deal in Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected fake news carried by certain western media about the ongoing JCPOA negotiations in Vienna.

Iran has rejected a report by Reuters news agency about a deal having been drafted in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran deal, saying that it is only meant to boost the position of the Western parties to the talks and has nothing to do with what is happening on the ground in the Austrian capital.

Iran ready to help resolve crisis in Ukraine peacefully

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday afternoon. The two sides discussed bilateral issues and international developments.

Referring to the crisis in the relations between Ukraine and Russia, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran is ready to provide any necessary assistance and take any necessary action to resolve the crisis peacefully.

Brazil seeking to expand trade cooperation with Iran

Stating that the purpose of her trip to Iran is to increase bilateral relations between the two countries, the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture said that her country seeks to expand trade cooperation with Iran.

Tereza Cristina made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture in Fars Province.

She said that in addition to exporting to Iran, Brazil is eager to increase the volume of imports from Iran too.

FM hopes talks will lead to good agreement in near future

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries will lead to a good agreement in the near future.

Speaking upon arrival in Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the meeting would be an opportunity to announce the Iranian administration's foreign policy and its stance on regional issues, not least the current crises in West Asia.

"As for Iran and the active initiatives it has put on the negotiating table, we are very close to a good agreement," he added.

Iran among defense powers maintaining regional security

Tehran Friday Prayers leader says that Iran is among the defense powers maintaining the security for the region and the Islamic world.

Stating that all the authority and achievements of the Establishment in the region, the world and Islamic Iran during the last last 4 decades [since the victory of the Islamic Revolution] are due to the steps that have been taken towards development and progress, Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard said that today, the Islamic Republic is one of the defense powers that provide security in the region and the Islamic world.

Security has been provided in the Islamic Revolution, in four decades, under the guidance of the Leader and with the presence and participation of the people, added Aboutorabi-Fard during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran.

