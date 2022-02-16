FM stresses paying attention to Iran rights in Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to pay due attention to Iran’s rights in any agreement including Vienna talks.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterparts Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Iran’s rights must be paid due attention in any agreement.

He emphasized other parties live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views regarding the bilateral relations and some issues of mutual interests in the regional and international arenas including the trend of Vienna talks.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasizes considering Iran demands in talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for a collective agreement between all negotiating parties on a single text and the need to take legitimate demands of Iran into consideration in Vienna talks.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday and stressed the need to fully consider Iran’s demands in Vienna talks.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest trend of talks in Vienna, bilateral ties and some issues of mutual concerns including the situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.

While reviewing the latest situation of bilateral ties and talks which is ongoing in the Austrian capital Vienna, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss described viewpoints of London on the issue.

Iran not to withdraw its redline in Vienna talks: FM

Referring to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital Vienna, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not retreat from its redlines in talks that are based on logic and realism.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief and High Representative of European Union Josep Borrell on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that certain hasty measures, repetitive playing with the text and lack of seriousness of Western countries to get a good and reliable agreement in Vienna have prolonged the negotiations in an unnecessary way.

Anti-Iran sanctions 'crime committed against humanity': Envoy

Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi described the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranian people as crime committed against humanity.

Addressing the annual meeting of the United Nations Commission for Social Development on Friday, she said, "As Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi stated in his address to the UNGA session, imposing unilateral sanctions against Iranian people, particularly sanctions on medicine and humanitarian items, are criminal acts on par with crimes committed against humanity. Those who sanction countries should not go unpunished for such heinous crimes."

Verifying, providing a guarantee integral part of good deal

Referring to the ongoing talks in Vienna on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that verification and providing guarantees is an integral part of a good deal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani Iran’s top security official and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote, “The real lifting of sanctions means that #Iran will enjoy credible and sustainable economic benefits.”

“Proven American malpractice is the most important threat to any agreement. Verification and providing a guarantee is an integral part of a #GoodDeal,” he added.

