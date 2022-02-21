Iran determined to expand relations with Central Asian states

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously determined to expand all-out relations with the Central Asian countries including Uzbekistan.

Speaking in his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov in Tehran on Sunday, President Raeisi said that Iran intends to develop and expand all-out relations with Central Asian countries.

Norwegian Foreign Minister:

Norway ready to expand relations with Iran with no limits

The Iranian Foreign Minister and his Norwegian counterpart met in Munich and discussed bilateral ties, regional and international issues, as well as the Vienna talks.

On the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

Considering the 151-years old diplomatic relations between Tehran and Oslo as an excellent basis for further development and expansion of relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran is ready to host the Norwegian delegation to coordinate and follow the process of developing the countries' relations.

Iran FM to EU's Borell:

Tehran not to ignore its red lines

"If it were not for Iran's initiatives, we would not be so close to an agreement", the Iranian Foreign Minister said, adding that the other side should know that Tehran will not ignore its red lines.

Hossein Amir-Abdollhian met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Iranian Parliament:

No commitment to any agreement without valid guarantee

Referring to the Vienna talks, the Iranian Parliament members in a statement urged the Iranian government to learn from its previous experience and not to make a deal with the US without receiving valid guarantees.

Issuing a statement In Sunday's public session, 250 members of the Iranian Parliament addressed the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran calls on Taliban to release Helmand River towards Iran

Referring to the promise of Afghan officials on releasing the Helmand River water, the Iranian Minister of Energy said that nothing has happened in this regard So far, calling the Afghan side to fulfill its commitment sooner.

Referring to negotiations held during the visit of the related Taliban Minister to Iran and the meeting of water commissioners held in Afghanistan, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian stated that several talks have been held with Afghan parties during the last 3 months.

Iran, Qatar agree to launch regular shipping lines

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development revealed his talk with Qatari counterpart to set up regular shipping lines between the two countries' ports.

In addition, the two sides agreed to make more use of Qatari commercial airlines over Iranian sky, Rostam Ghasemi Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development stated on Sunday before his visit to Qatari capital Doha.

Iran, Brazil to mull over customs tariff of commercial goods

Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil will explore the customs tariff of commercial goods exchanged between the two countries.

Visiting Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil Tereza Cristina Corrêa da Costa Dias welcomed the expansion of trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that setting customs tariff is one of the main barriers facing trade and business activity of the two countries.

Iran, Serbia mull over boosting Tehran-Belgrade ties

Referring to the diverse capacities for the development of Tehran-Belgrade cooperation, President Ebrahim Raeisi, and his Serbian counterpart emphasized the use of existing potentials.

Speaking on Saturday with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a telephone call on Saturday, the Iranian president said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further develop and strengthen political, trade, and economic relations with Serbia in the interests of the two nations."

