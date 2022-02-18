Iran seeking peaceful benefits of nuclear energy

Stressing that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Iran seeks the peaceful benefits of nuclear energy.

Referring to the Iranian peaceful nuclear program, Ayatollah Khamenei said that enemies are seeking to deprive Iranians of peaceful nuclear energy. “You see how oppressively the enemy front is focusing on the issue of our nuclear energy. They impose sanctions because of the nuclear energy that they know is peaceful. And whatever they may say about Iran being a certain amount of time away from producing a [nuclear] bomb is nonsensical and meaningless."

Stressing once again that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, he said, “They know we are not seeking that; that we are not looking for a nuclear weapon. We are looking to benefit from nuclear energy in peaceful ways. They know this. [But] They do not want the Iranian nation to achieve such outstanding scientific progress and that’s why they are pressuring us."

Remaining issues in Vienna talks need US, E3 decisions

A member of the Iranian negotiating team says reaching an agreement in Vienna is close, but the US and Europeans must make decisions on the remaining issues.

"We are approaching an agreement in Vienna. However, there are some issues remaining that need a US/E3 decision", Seyed Mohammad Marandi wrote in his Twitter account.

It is possible that a deal can be reached within days, he said, adding that the United States and the Europeans must show political will and make decisions.

Iran’s aluminum output up by 24% in 10 months

Iran has reported a significant surge in aluminium output in the current calendar year as the country continues to enjoy a higher activity in its metals and mining sector.

Figures published on Wednesday by Iran’s state-run metals and mining holding IMIDRO showed that aluminium production by major Iranian smelters had reached over 0.453 million metric tons (mt) in the 10 months to January 20.

The figure was an increase of 24% from a similar period in 2021, said the IMIDRO report.

Iran handed tough group in AFC U23 Asian Cup

Iran has been drawn in a tough group in the AFC U23 Asian Cup following the conclusion of the Uzbekistan 2022 Finals draw in Tashkent on Thursday.

Titleholders Korea Republic are drawn in Group C along with ASEAN trio of Thailand, 2018 runners-up Vietnam and Malaysia.

Hosts Uzbekistan, the 2018 champions, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomers Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.

