Iran calls for US political statement on commitment to JCPOA

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran has proposed to Western parties that at least their parliaments including the US Congress, can declare in the form of a political statement their commitment to the deal.

Iran has proposed that the US Congress makes a “political statement” of its commitment to a nuclear accord with Tehran as talks in Vienna to revive the deal reaches a critical juncture.

In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Washington had failed to address Iran’s demand for guarantees that no party is able to abandon the deal, as the US did under former President Donald Trump in 2018. Tehran also wants all sanctions imposed by Trump to be lifted.

Iran not to enter any talks beyond JCPOA with US, Europe

JCPOA has become an empty shell for Iran in the economic field, Iran’s top security official said, adding that Iran will not enter any negotiation beyond the JCPOA with the US and Europe.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote, "The United States and Europe failed in fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA."

"Now JCPOA has become an empty shell for #Iran in the economic field and the removal of sanctions," Shamkhani said.

Iran ready to up contribution to UN peacekeeping missions

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran is fully prepared to increase its engagement in the world body’s peacekeeping operations through various means.

Addressing the UN’s Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi reiterated Iran’s strong commitment and support to the UN peacekeeping missions as the flagship activity of the United Nations.

“In this regard, my Government stands ready to increase its contribution to the peacekeeping operations logistically and militarily by deploying troops, military observers, police, and civilians,” the envoy said.

Iran, South Korea hold working group talks on frozen funds

Iran and South Korea have held working-level consultations to discuss ways to resolve disputes over Tehran's assets frozen under US sanctions, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Iranian bankers and officials from the state-run oil company and the petroleum ministry are in the nation to meet with the South Korean government and company officials to talk about pending economic issues as multilateral talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal enter the final stretch, Yonhap reported.

