Raeisi calls for setting up Iran trade center in Qatar

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that setting up Iranian trade and business center in Qatar will cause introduction of high capability and capacity of the country to Qatari entrepreneurs and traders.

President Raeisi made the remarks in his meeting with Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar in Doha on Monday and emphasized today, Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in various fields in international arenas.

Iran, Qatar sign 14 coop. documents during Raeisi's visit

During the Iranian President's visit to Qatar, cooperation documents in different political, economic, cultural and sports fields were signed between the two countries.

During the first day of the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatar on Monday morning, contracts in the different political, economic, cultural, sports fields were signed by the Iranian and Qatari ministers in the presence of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran's Barakat vaccine goes through WHO approval process

As the only anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the Middle East region, the Iranian manufactured Cov Iran Barakat vaccine is going through the approval process of the World Health Organization to joint the club of approved vaccines.

Recently, a list of vaccine review status was published by the World Health Organization in which COVIran Barekat could be seen.

Unilateral sanctions threaten global energy security: min.

IranianOil Minister Javad Owji has said that unilateral sanctions against members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) not only are against international law but also they threaten global energy security.

Owji made the comments ahead of the meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha after referring to the strategic role of the forum in world gas exports.

Long way still to go on to reach agreement in Vienna talks

Stating that no serious will has been seen in the Western side of the Vienna talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that there is still a long way to go to reach an agreement.

Israel plays no role in Vienna talks at all: Marandi

Mohammad Marandi, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna said that the Israelis have absolutely no role in the Vienna talks and their presence or absence will have no effect on the negotiation process.

Mohammad Marandi, political analyst and commentator and a member of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna told Sputnik Arabic that the Israelis have absolutely no role in the Vienna talks and their presence or absence will have no effect on the negotiation process.

Negotiating with US not on agenda of Iranian team

Referring to the ongoing talks in Austrian capital of Vienna, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that negotiating with the United States is not on the agenda of Iranian delegation.

In a tweet on Monday, Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani wrote, “#ViennaTalks have been going on between #Iran, P4+1 and the representative of EU, from the beginning and this path, will continue unchanged until a result is reached.”

Vafaei to attend 2022 European Snooker Masters

The Iranian snooker representative Hossein Vafaei will compete with Anthony McGill in his first step of the competition.

Hossein Vafaei will face Anthony McGill on 22 February 2022 and will be hosted by Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, England.

Iran, Uzbekistan emphasize boosting agricultural coop.

Agricultural ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan called for establishing a joint cooperation committee for increasing the exchange of agriculture between the two countries.

Iranian minister of Agricultural Jihad Seyyed Jawad Sadatinejad met with his Uzbek counterpart Jamshid Khajehyev on Monday in Tehran and discussed the volume of agricultural exchanges between the two countries.

