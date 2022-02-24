"Our policy is to develop coop. with friendly countries"

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has told the visiting Omani foreign minister that Tehran seeks cooperation with friendly countries, especially Oman.

In a meeting with the visiting Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Ebrahim Raeisi said that "Our willingness and policy is to develop cooperation with friendly countries, especially Oman."

The president thanked the Sultan of Oman for his invitation to visit Muscat, and said that "Without a doubt, these interactions could be effective in strengthening relations between the two countries and resolving regional and international problems."

Iran’s top negotiator on way back to Tehran for consultations

Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will pay a short visit to Tehran tonight within the framework of ordinary travels to the capital but the Iranian expert delegation is in Vienna and will continue consultations.

Senior negotiators of three European countries including UK, France and Germany also returned to their respective capitals this week in line with their regular schedules.

While the top Iranian negotiator will be in Tehran, Iranian expert delegation will remain in Vienna and continue consultations on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Atomic official in Vienna for Iran-IAEA technical talks

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has traveled to Austrian capital of Vienna for technical consultations between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Recently, AEOI spokesman Kamalvandi traveled to Vienna and met and held talks with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, after which, an agreement was made to install IAEA surveillance cameras at Karaj TESA Complex.

Iran women’s futsal team beaten by Russia again in friendly

The national Iranian women’s futsal team suffered a second defeat against the team of Russia for a second time in a friendly match on Wednesday.

The friendly match between national Iranian and Russian women’s futsal teams was held in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran, Qatar to develop cooperation in aviation industry

Head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran announced the development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Qatar in the aviation industry by increasing the number of passenger and cargo flights.

Referring to the meetings held between Iranian and Qatari officials in Doha, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said that during the meetings, the two sides emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation and the increase of passenger and cargo flights between the two countries, especially in 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Iran exports $70 mn worth of goods to Qatar in 10 months

According to the head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Iran’s Bushehr Province, more than $ 70 million worth of goods have been exported to Qatar during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year.

Bushehr province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries, Hassan Hosseini said, adding that trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar have expanded in recent years.

Referring to the close proximity of Bushehr to Qatar, he noted that more than 50% of Iran’s exports to Qatar are made through Bushehr Province.

Raeisi felicitates Japanese Emperor, PM on National Day

Felicitating Japan's National Day in messages to the Emperor and Prime Minister of this country, President Raeisi called for expansion and strengthening of Iran-Japan relations in all areas of mutual interest.

In a separate message to Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Japanese National Day, and stated, "The friendly and historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan are based on trust and mutual respect."

Few but very important issues remained in Vienna talks

Stating that few but very important issues have remained in the Vienna talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that under no circumstances, the negotiating team will cross the country's red lines about the talks.

"The Vienna talks have reached a critical stage. Today we discussed the Vienna talks and regional issues with our Omani counterpart," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his joint press conference with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi on Wednesday in Tehran.

"There are still few but very important issues in the Vienna talks. We always stated that we will not cross our red lines about the Vienna talks in any way," he added.

MA