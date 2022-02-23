Iran ready to transfer technical knowledge to Africa: Raeisi

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi said Tuesday that Tehran seeks to expand its relations with the African countries, expressing Tehran's readiness to transfer technical knowledge to African countries.

In a meeting with the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the 6th GECF Summit in Doha, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed his satisfaction with his remarks on the successful results of his country's development programs and said, “In the view of the Islamic Republic of Iran, African countries are lands full of talents and rich resources, which have unfortunately been plundered by Western countries for the past few centuries.”

Iran's peaceful nuclear capability must be Sword of Damocles

"The peaceful capability of Iran's nuclear program must always remain like the Sword of Damocles above the heads of the disloyal [states] to act as a real guarantee to abide them by their obligations," the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Admiral Shmakhani wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Iran, Qatar FMs meet in Doha to discuss Raeisi's visit gains

Iranian foreign minister met with his Qatari counterpart in Doha on Tuesday and desrcibed the visit of President Raieis to Doha as an accelerator to bilateral relations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a meeting on Tuesday in Doha.

Amir-Abdollahian is accompanying President Ebrahim Raeisi on the Qatar visit.

Intensive consultation underway in various formats in Vienna

Referring to the negotiations which is ongoing in Austrian capital of Vienna on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks announced the intensive talks are underway with JCPOA parties.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “At the final stage of the #ViennaTalks, intensive consultations in various formats are underway.”

“This afternoon I had a useful and businesslike meeting with E3 colleagues,” he added.

FM Amir-Abdollahian to host Omani counterpart in Tehran Wed.

The Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi will hold a meeting with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran Wednesday.

This is the first visit of the Omani foreign minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi to Tehran after Amir-Abdollahian's assumed the Iranian Foreign Ministry last summer.

Iran, Kazakhstan sign 3 coop. documents on standards

At the 17th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, three cooperation documents in the field of standards were signed between the two countries.

The Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran announced that during the 17th Iran-Kazakhstan Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation Commission, the two countries signed 3 cooperation documents.

Vienna talks apparently about to cross finish line: Ulyanov

The Russian top negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said that the Vienna talks are apparently about to cross the finish line.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that he held a meeting with Enrique Mora and exchanged views on the current state of affairs.

"Apparently the negotiations on restoration of JCPOA are about to cross the finish line," he added.

