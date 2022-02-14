Iran-Pakistan development of economic ties ‘inevitable’

Speaking in an interview with IRNA in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad on Monday after meeting with Pakistan Army Commander and prior to the official meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said that Iran and Pakistan have deep and extensive relations and various meetings are held regularly between senior officials of the two countries.

Referring to the good and amicable relations between the two countries in political, defense and security fields, Vahidi stressed the need to develop mutual economic cooperation and said, “Tehran and Islamabad enjoy high capacity and potential to strengthen economic relations and are ready to use it in line with ensuring mutual benefits.”

He went on to say that the two countries of Iran and Pakistan, in addition to establishing close interaction and cooperation, have continuous and constructive consultations in discussing the latest developments in the region.

Heading a delegation, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Monday and met with his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

