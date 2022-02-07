7 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

The special forces also destroyed the militant group's hideouts in four villages in the state, SNA commanders who led the operation told Radio Mogadishu, Xinhua reported.

The commanders said they will not halt the operation until all terrorists are wiped out.

Somalia has stepped up security operations against al-Shabab in the central and southern regions. However, the terrorist group still controls large swaths of rural areas where they ambushed military forces.

Al-Shabaab is an armed terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda and has carried out many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The terrorist group has repeatedly attacked the country's government troops and African Union peacekeepers in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and carried out several brutal operations in other parts of Africa

Somalia has been fighting against the al-Shabaab group since its founding in 2004.

