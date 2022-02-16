Gunfire, explosions reported in Somalia’s capital

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and checkpoints," Abdullahi Nor, the internal security minister, wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, TRT World reported.

"Our security defeated the enemy," he added.

There were no immediate details on casualties or claims for responsibility.

Initial sources said a police station in the Kahda neighbourhood came under heavy attack, which began with bombings followed by fierce gunfights.

Last Thursday a suicide bomber targeting a minibus full of delegates involved in Somalia's parliamentary elections killing six people in Mogadishu, the ambulance service said, while Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast occurred early on Thursday while the vehicle was passing a busy junction on a road heading to the president's office in the capital of the East African nation.

MNA/PR