10 killed by landmine in Somalia

According to Xinhua, Deqow Abdinur Aden, an army commander in Jubaland State in southern Somalia, said the passenger bus was heading to the southern port city of Kismayo when it was hit by the landmine.

"Three others were injured in the landmine blast carried out by militants. The injured ones are being treated at the hospital in Kismayo," Aden told local media.

Aden said that Jubaland State forces were fighting al-Shabab militants at the time of the landmine blast, adding that several militants died while two soldiers sustained injuries during the operation in the north of Kismayo.

