14 killed, wounded in a suicide attack in Somalia

Four people were killed as a result of a suicide attack in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, Reuters has reported.

Local media in Somalia reported that the incident took place at a restaurant in the capital Mogadishu, based on which, four people were killed and 10 others were wounded.

Hospital sources announced that some of injured were reported to be in critical condition.

No further details have so far been released about the incident.

Although no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast, such incidents are attributed to Takfiri terrorist group ‘Al-Shabaab’.

Elements of al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and constantly targeting security forces and civilians.

It is for more than seven years that "Al-Shabaab" terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the government.

