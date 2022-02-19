Explosion in Somalia leaves at least 10 dead, 15 injured

At least 10 people were killed in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia, Aljazeera reported.

Alsomal Aljadid reported a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 others.

The blast occurred in front of a restaurant, killing two government officials of Beledweyne.

Recently, three Somalian policemen were killed and three others were injured in the wake of an attack by Al-Shabaab terrorist group in a police station in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

