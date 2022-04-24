Dozens of Al-Shabaab terrorists detained in Ethiopia

The terrorists were planning to launch attacks on several regions of Ethiopia including the country's capital, Addis Ababa, the source told Al-Jazeera.

Al-Shabaab is an armed terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda and has carried out many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have repeatedly attacked government troops and African Union peacekeepers in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and carried out several bloody operations in other parts of Africa.

