  1. World
  2. Africa
Apr 24, 2022, 2:50 PM

Dozens of Al-Shabaab terrorists detained in Ethiopia

Dozens of Al-Shabaab terrorists detained in Ethiopia

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The Ethiopian security service on Saturday reported that 34 members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group were identified and arrested during an operation.

The terrorists were planning to launch attacks on several regions of Ethiopia including the country's capital, Addis Ababa, the source told Al-Jazeera.

Al-Shabaab is an armed terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda and has carried out many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have repeatedly attacked government troops and African Union peacekeepers in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and carried out several bloody operations in other parts of Africa.

MP/IRN84729140

News Code 186025
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186025/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News