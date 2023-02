The local forces backed by international partners killed the militants who had burned down a commuter bus when escaping from the battlefield, the Commander for the Infantry Mohamed Tahlil Bihi told the state-run Radio Mogadishu on Monday.

"Our forces are making progress on the war against terrorists on several fronts," said Bihi, Xinhua reported.

The fighting came a day after the militant group carried out a deadly attack on Sunday in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

MNA/