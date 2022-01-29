Car bomb exploded in Somalian capital

A car bomb has exploded on Saturday in the path of the country's local police chief convoy, Somalian media reported.

The incident took place near a Turkish mosque in the Karan district of Mogadishu.

The officers in the convoy were rescued, but two unidentified individuals were killed, Elnashra reported.

Another explosion took place around the same place on Saturday morning, Alsomal Aljadid reported.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted on the side of the street.

