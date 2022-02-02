One student killed, another wounded in shooting in Minnesota

Officers made the arrests after executing simultaneous search warrants at two Minneapolis addresses, a news release from Richfield police said. Authorities also recovered a handgun, it added. The release did not provide any additional information on the suspects.

"Officers are not looking for any additional suspects, but continue to process evidence related to the shooting," the release said.

"This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield," Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a news conference earlier Tuesday, CNN reported.

The shooting occurred just after noon on Tuesday at the South Education Center, the chief said, and when officers arrived they found two students who had been shot on a sidewalk outside of the school.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, the chief said.

Both students were taken to a nearby medical center and one of the students succumbed to his injuries, the chief added.

The other student remains in critical condition, the chief said. Henthorne did not share any further details about the students.

Law enforcement officials determined no further threat existed to nearby schools and the area.

The incident is under investigation. FBI Minneapolis special agents also responded to the shooting reports, the FBI said on Twitter. Special agents from the ATF's St. Paul field division also responded that agency said on Twitter.

MA/PR