Jan 31, 2022, 5:45 PM

2 police officers shot dead in western Germany by armed men

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Two police officers were shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning while on traffic control in western Germany and the perpetrators have fled the scene.

The two officers from the Kusel police district, close to Kaiserslautern in Rhineland-Palatinate, were killed during a routine traffic stop at around 4.20am on Monday morning. According to Kaiserslautern police, a 29-year-old policeman and a 24-year-old policewoman were killed.

The German website "www.iamexpat.de" reported that the police were examining the scene as of Monday morning but as yet have no leads. There is no description of the perpetrators or the getaway vehicle they used, or which direction they headed in. Police have expanded their investigation to neighbouring Saarland. 

The Police have appealed to public not to pick up hitchhikers.

