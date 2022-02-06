One dead, two injured in shooting at church in Colorado

A woman was killed and two men have been injured in a shooting inside a church in the Denver suburbs, authorities said Saturday.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday from Iglesia Faro De Luz, police spokesman Matthew Longshore said.

A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two men, ages 42 and 40, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said. A fourth person was also taken to the hospital for other medical reasons, he said.

Longshore said there was an event at the church at the time and between 15 to 20 people were there.

He said investigators have determined “there is some sort of relationship” between the suspect and one of the shooting victims but did not provide additional details.

Investigators are searching for shell casings inside the church, interviewing witnesses and tracking down any surveillance camera footage that could shed more light on the sequence of events.

“Was he here? For how long? Was this random? Did he plan to do this?” Longshore said of the suspect. “Our investigators are hard on this. We're going to track this person down and hopefully make an arrest."

MA/PR