Four killed, one injured in US' Inglewood shooting

The city’s mayor called the shooting the worst act of violence in the city in years.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to a house in the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The house was an Airbnb short-term rental, one of the tenants said. Sources said those participating in the crime were gang-related, but officials said they didn’t know a motive for the shooting and were looking for suspects, Los Angeles Times reported.

Two of the victims who were killed, Breahna Stines and Marneysha Hamilton, were sisters. Their mother, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Tiffney, said the family had gathered Saturday at the home where the shooting took place to celebrate Stines’ 20th birthday, which was Sunday. Hamilton was 25.

“They both were outgoing, beautiful girls,” the mother said, sitting beside a display of candles and two large photographs of her daughters that had been placed on the sidewalk at the crime scene. “They both had futures ahead of them, and to have it taken away,” their mother said, her voice trailing off.

No further details have been released about the incident.

MA/PR