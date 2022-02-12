Shootout at Arizona leaves 2 dead, 9 police officers injured

An hours-long barricade situation and shooting left nine police officers hurt, and two people, including the suspected gunman, dead at a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway early Friday morning, US media have reported.

Officials say the incident began after a woman had reportedly been shot in a home just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 11.

When an officer approached the house, a male suspect reportedly invited him inside before shooting him multiple times in an ambush.

Backup officers later arrived, and surrounded the home with the suspect barricaded inside.

At some point during the standoff, a man inside the home walked out and placed a baby on the ground before being detained. He was seen on video walking outside dropping the child off, then walking toward police with his hands up. Police officials said they did detain the man, and he is cooperating with investigators. However, they do not believe the man is a suspect at this time.

As officers approached the house to get the baby, the gunman opened fire. Two other officers on scene returned fire, but four more officers were hurt by ricocheting bullets and shrapnel.

Eventually, police were able to get inside the home and found the suspect dead inside, along with the woman.

