Two killed, several others wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Liberty Street.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said officers were in the area serving an unrelated search warrant when a young girl approached them. Chardo said the girl had blood on her and directed officers to a home where two people were found shot to death.

According to Chardo, there were five victims in all, including another young child. The children are getting medical care, Chardo said.

He didn't say whether the other victims were also shot, ABC News reported.

Chardo said the suspect took off in a sedan, and police chased him. Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting in the 1300 block of liberty street. We know there are multiple victims and the coroner is here.

While there is a lot of daily news about shootings in the United States and the high death toll in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby is not allowing a law to be passed to restrict carrying of weapons in this country.

The availability of firearms in the United States and the sale of various types of firearms in stores have led most people to own personal firearms, which is why the number of homicides and killings using firearms in this country is very high.

